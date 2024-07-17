Q1 2025 Just Dial Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 17, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Abhishek Bansal - Just Dial Ltd - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, moderator. Hi, everyone. Welcome to Just Dial's earnings call for first quarter of fiscal '25. Our operating revenue for the quarter stood at INR280.6 crore, witnessing 13.6% year-on-year growth and 3.8% on sequential basis.



In terms of margins, we had a very healthy 28.7% EBITDA margin for the quarter, which represented 260 basis point sequential improvement and about 14.9 percentage points on year-on-year basis. Absolute EBITDA at INR80.6 crore, more than doubled year on year and grew [14.1%] on sequential basis.



Our total employee headcount now stands at about 13,112 employees with