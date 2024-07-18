Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.07 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations

Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) Reports Second Quarter Earnings Per Share of $1.07, Surpassing Analyst Estimates

12 minutes ago
Summary
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported GAAP EPS of $1.07 for Q2 2024, up from $0.97 in Q2 2023 and $0.86 in Q1 2024.
  • Net Income: Achieved net income of $139.6 million for Q2 2024, compared to $127.8 million in Q2 2023 and $112.7 million in Q1 2024.
  • Revenue: Total revenue for Q2 2024 was $414.5 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $406.86 million.
  • Net Interest Income: Increased to $262.2 million in Q2 2024, up by $13.3 million from the previous quarter.
  • Non-Interest Income: Totaled $152.2 million, an increase of $4.6 million compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Return on Average Assets (ROA): Achieved a return on average assets of 1.86% for Q2 2024, up from 1.48% in the previous quarter.
  • Efficiency Ratio: Improved to 55.9% in Q2 2024, compared to 61.67% in Q1 2024.
On July 18, 2024, Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting earnings of $1.07 per share for the second quarter of 2024, exceeding the analyst estimate of $0.95 per share. The company also reported net income of $139.6 million, up from $127.8 million in the same quarter last year and $112.7 million in the previous quarter.

Company Overview

Commerce Bancshares Inc. is a $22 billion regional bank that provides a diversified line of financial services, including business and personal banking, wealth management, financial planning, and investments through its affiliated companies. Commerce Bank operates in more than 200 locations in the central United States and has subsidiaries involved in mortgage banking, leasing, credit-related insurance, venture capital, and real estate activities.

Performance and Challenges

Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH, Financial) demonstrated robust performance in the second quarter of 2024, driven by an expanding net interest margin, solid fee income, and well-controlled expenses. The net interest margin expanded by 22 basis points to 3.55%, attributed to the repositioning of available-for-sale securities and benefits from asset repricing and inflation income on treasury bonds. However, the company faces challenges such as a slight decrease in total average deposits and an increase in non-accrual loans, which could pose potential risks.

Financial Achievements

Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH, Financial) achieved significant financial milestones this quarter. Net interest income increased by $13.3 million over the prior quarter, reaching $262.2 million. Non-interest income totaled $152.2 million, marking a $4.6 million increase compared to the same quarter last year. Trust fees and deposit account fees saw substantial growth, up by 10.6% and 11.9%, respectively.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Interest Income $262.2 million $249.0 million $249.5 million
Non-Interest Income $152.2 million $148.8 million $147.6 million
Total Revenue $414.5 million $397.8 million $397.1 million
Net Income $139.6 million $112.7 million $127.8 million
Earnings Per Share $1.07 $0.86 $0.97

Commentary

"Our earnings remained strong this quarter, driven by an expanding net interest margin, solid fee income, and well-controlled expenses. Our net interest margin expanded 22 basis points this quarter, attributable to a repositioning of some of our available for sale securities, continued benefit from asset repricing and inflation income on treasury bonds. Interest-bearing deposit costs continue to flatten, increasing just two basis points this quarter. Trust fees and deposit account fees were up 10.6% and 11.9%, respectively, over the same period last year." - John Kemper, President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysis

Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH, Financial) has shown resilience and growth in its financial performance, surpassing analyst estimates for the second quarter of 2024. The company's strategic repositioning of its securities portfolio and effective cost management have contributed to its strong earnings. However, the slight decline in deposits and the increase in non-accrual loans warrant close monitoring. Overall, Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) remains well-positioned in the regional banking sector, with strong capital and liquidity levels supporting its continued growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Commerce Bancshares Inc for further details.

