Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS and Revenue Miss Amid Lower Steel Prices

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Overview

40 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: $4.6 billion for Q2 2024, down from $5.08 billion in Q2 2023.
  • Net Income: $428 million, or $2.72 per diluted share, compared to $812 million, or $4.81 per diluted share, in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Income: $559 million, a decrease from $1.06 billion in Q2 2023.
  • Steel Operations: Operating income of $442 million, with an average external product selling price of $1,138 per ton, down $63 sequentially.
  • Metals Recycling: Operating income increased 42% sequentially to $32 million due to higher demand and expanded metal spread.
  • Steel Fabrication: Strong operating income of $181 million, consistent with Q1 2024 results.
  • Liquidity: Maintained strong liquidity of $2.7 billion, with significant investments in organic growth and shareholder returns.
Article's Main Image

On July 17, 2024, Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Steel Dynamics Inc operates scrap-based steel minimills with roughly 16 million tons of annual steel production capacity. The company's segments include steel operations, metals recycling operations, steel fabrication operations, Aluminum Operations Segment, and others, with the steel operations segment generating the maximum revenue.

1813934605812789248.png

Performance and Challenges

Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD, Financial) reported net sales of $4.6 billion and net income of $428 million, or $2.72 per diluted share, for Q2 2024. This represents a decline from the previous quarter's net income of $584 million, or $3.67 per diluted share, and a significant drop from the prior year's Q2 net income of $812 million, or $4.81 per diluted share.

According to Mark D. Millett, Chairman and CEO, "Underlying steel demand was stable in the second quarter. However, earnings declined sequentially due to lower realized selling values in our steel operations which more than offset our improved earnings from metals recycling and steady earnings from our steel fabrication business."

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD, Financial) achieved an operating income of $559 million and adjusted EBITDA of $686 million for Q2 2024. The company maintained strong liquidity of $2.7 billion, invested $419 million in organic growth projects, and distributed $382 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

As fundamental steel demand remains constructive, customer inventories remain incredibly low, and scrap prices have steadied, we believe steel pricing has reached a pivot point to the upside," said Millett.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Q1 2024
Net Sales $4.6 billion $5.1 billion $4.7 billion
Net Income $428 million $812 million $584 million
Diluted EPS $2.72 $4.81 $3.67

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD, Financial) reported total assets of $15.1 billion, with current assets amounting to $6.2 billion. The company’s cash and equivalents stood at $830 million, down from $1.4 billion at the end of 2023. Total liabilities were $5.9 billion, with long-term debt at $2.2 billion.

For the first half of 2024, the company generated $738 million in cash flow from operations, invested $793 million in capital projects, and returned $748 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Segment Performance

Steel operations reported an operating income of $442 million for Q2 2024, down from $702 million in Q2 2023. The average external product selling price decreased to $1,138 per ton, while the average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted decreased to $388 per ton.

Metals recycling operations saw a 42% increase in operating income to $32 million, driven by higher demand and expanded metal spread. Steel fabrication operations maintained strong performance with an operating income of $181 million, supported by increased volume and a robust order backlog.

Analysis and Outlook

Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD, Financial) faced a challenging quarter with declining earnings due to lower realized selling values in steel operations. However, the company’s strong liquidity, strategic investments, and diversified business model position it well for future growth. The anticipated increase in steel pricing and improved order activity, particularly in flat rolled steel coated products, are positive indicators for the second half of 2024.

Overall, while the company missed prior year performance, its strategic initiatives and market conditions suggest potential for recovery and growth in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Steel Dynamics Inc for further details.

