Just Dial Ltd (BOM:535648) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Profitability

Just Dial Ltd (BOM:535648) reports robust year-on-year growth in revenue and profits, with significant improvements in EBITDA margin and user base.

31 minutes ago
Summary
  • Operating Revenue: INR280.6 crore, 13.6% year-on-year growth, 3.8% sequential growth.
  • EBITDA Margin: 28.7%, 260 basis point sequential improvement, 14.9 percentage points year-on-year improvement.
  • Absolute EBITDA: INR80.6 crore, more than doubled year-on-year, 14.1% sequential growth.
  • Employee Headcount: 13,112 employees, 2.2% sequential increase.
  • Employee Expenses: INR173 crore, 5.3% year-on-year decline.
  • Other Expenses: 2.5% year-on-year decline.
  • Advertising Spends: INR5.8 crore for the quarter.
  • Operating PBT: INR67 crore, 171.4% year-on-year growth, 19.6% sequential growth.
  • Other Income: INR86.9 crore for the quarter.
  • Profit Before Taxes: INR153.9 crore, 45% year-on-year growth.
  • Effective Tax Rate: 8.2%.
  • Profit After Taxes: INR141.2 crore, 69.3% year-on-year growth.
  • Deferred Revenue: INR500 crore, 11.1% year-on-year growth.
  • Active Paid Campaigns: 591,600, 8% year-on-year growth.
  • Average Realizations: 5.7% year-on-year growth.
  • Cash and Investments: INR4,755 crore, 14.3% year-on-year growth.
  • Quarterly Unique Visitors: 181.3 million, 10 million unique users added during the quarter.
  • Total Listings: 44.9 million, 18% year-on-year growth.
Release Date: July 17, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Just Dial Ltd (BOM:535648, Financial) reported a 13.6% year-on-year growth in operating revenue, reaching INR280.6 crore.
  • The company achieved a healthy 28.7% EBITDA margin for the quarter, representing a 260 basis point sequential improvement.
  • Profit before taxes stood at INR153.9 crore, growing 45% year-on-year.
  • Deferred revenue grew by 11.1% year-on-year, indicating strong future revenue potential.
  • The company added 10 million unique users during the quarter, resulting in a total of 181.3 million quarterly unique visitors.

Negative Points

  • Collections growth was only 5.4% year-on-year this quarter, indicating a potential slowdown in cash inflows.
  • The effective tax rate stood at 8.2%, which is lower due to the reversal of deferred tax, but this may not be sustainable in the long term.
  • Employee headcount increased by 2.2% sequentially, which could lead to higher operational costs if not managed efficiently.
  • Advertising spends were tightly controlled at INR5.8 crore, which might limit brand visibility and growth potential.
  • The company has a significant cash pile of INR4,755 crore, and there are ongoing concerns about its utilization, which could dilute return ratios.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk about the revenue and campaigns split in top 11 cities versus the rest of India? Also, why was collections growth only 5.4% year on year this quarter?
A: Tier 1 cities contributed about 58% to our revenues and about 40% to campaigns. The collections growth was slower due to a slower April and May, partly impacted by prolonged elections. However, June saw strong recovery with collections around INR97-98 crore for the month.

Q: Are markets outside the top 11 cities growing faster than the top 11 markets? Is this trend visible in collections as well?
A: Yes, non-top 11 markets are growing faster. The realization in non-top 11 cities is now at about 48-49% of Tier 1 realizations, up from 45% a year ago. We expect this number to continue increasing.

Q: What is the Board's thought process on utilizing the cash on the balance sheet?
A: We are discussing internally and with the Board about possibly implementing a healthy dividend policy. Our aim is to distribute at least 100% of annual profits in a tax-efficient manner.

Q: What should be the optimal price structure on a blended basis for Just Dial?
A: Currently, the monthly revenue per campaign is about INR1,580. We believe this is affordable and expect it to grow, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, which are currently at INR1,100 per month.

Q: Are there any new initiatives that require sharp focus and could become growth drivers?
A: We are focusing on content enrichment, new features for service-oriented businesses, and tools for SMEs to manage their campaigns better. We are also working closely with Jio Teams on telecom services and exploring cross-selling opportunities within the group.

Q: How are you optimizing advertising spends to ensure quality traffic?
A: We focus on digital advertising and SEO optimization. Our current advertising is highly optimized towards top revenue-generating categories. We prioritize quality over quantity of traffic.

Q: What are the components of increasing EBITDA going forward?
A: EBITDA growth will be driven by top-line growth and controlled expenses. We may increase sales headcount by 3-4% if needed to maximize productivity.

Q: Can you provide data on customer retention rates?
A: Currently, about 60% of customers go into year two. This number has improved from 55% a year and a half ago, partly due to our strategy of signing up more customers on monthly payment plans.

Q: What is your long-term vision for revenue growth?
A: Our long-term vision is to grow revenue by 15-20%, primarily from the core local search business. New initiatives and tools for SMEs and users will contribute to this growth.

Q: How do you plan to handle the tax rate fluctuations?
A: Our effective tax rate for fiscal '25 is estimated at 8.2% due to the reversal of deferred tax on part of our treasury. Long-term, we expect the effective tax rate to be around 18-20%.

