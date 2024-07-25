Cintas (CTAS) Achieves Record Highs with Strong Q4 Performance

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Another strong quarter for Cintas (CTAS, Financial) has pushed its shares to new all-time highs, marking a 25% gain in 2024. As the largest supplier of work uniforms in the U.S., Cintas reported Q4 earnings that exceeded expectations, with revenue growth in line with forecasts. The company also provided FY25 guidance that aligns with analyst predictions. Despite economic uncertainties, investors remain optimistic about Cintas's future.

  • Cintas may not be a flashy company, but its performance often reflects broader economic trends. When Cintas performs well, it can indicate positive business sentiment across various sectors.
  • In Q4, the Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment saw a 7.8% year-over-year revenue increase to $1.91 billion. Other divisions experienced a 9.5% sales boost, contributing to an overall 8.2% revenue growth to $2.47 billion, marking the 13th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth.
  • Demand was strong across sectors like healthcare, hospitality, education, and government. New business remained robust, and retention rates were favorable.
  • Cintas's revenue growth was accompanied by expanding margins, indicating strong demand. Gross margins increased by 150 basis points year-over-year to 49.2% in Q4, and operating margins rose by 160 basis points to 22.2%. This led to a 17.2% year-over-year increase in earnings to $3.99 per share, surpassing analyst expectations.
  • For FY25, Cintas projects adjusted EPS of $16.25-16.75 and revenue of $10.16-10.31 billion. The company's history of conservative initial guidance suggests potential for upward revisions as the year progresses.

Cintas concluded a successful year with strong Q4 results, driven by robust volumes and cost-improvement initiatives. Despite potential challenges like rising unemployment and a high forward P/E ratio of 45x, Cintas's market dominance, efficiency improvements, and expansion opportunities could support continued share growth.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.