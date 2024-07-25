What's Driving Angi Inc's Surprising 14% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago

Angi Inc (ANGI, Financial), a prominent player in the interactive media industry, has recently witnessed a notable surge in its stock price. Over the past week, the company's shares have increased by an impressive 20.36%, and over the last three months, the stock has gained 13.90%. Currently, Angi Inc boasts a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, with a stock price of $2.34. According to GuruFocus, the GF Value of Angi Inc is $2.51, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued at its current price, a shift from being modestly undervalued three months ago when the GF Value was $3.33.

Company Overview

Angi Inc operates under various brands including Angi, HomeAdvisor, and Handy, primarily in the U.S., with segments in Europe and Canada. The company's business model focuses on connecting consumers with quality home service professionals for a range of services from repair and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. The Ads and Leads segment is the major revenue contributor, followed by Services and International operations.

1813955890810875904.png

Assessing Profitability

Despite challenging market conditions, Angi Inc maintains a Profitability Rank of 4/10. The company's Operating Margin stands at -1.05%, which is better than 46.9% of its peers in the industry. Additionally, its Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) are -2.62% and -1.45% respectively, positioning Angi above nearly half of the companies in its sector. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -1.04%, also surpassing 47.97% of competitors. Over the past decade, Angi has been profitable for three years, which is better than 32.11% of its peers.

1813955932900716544.png

Growth Metrics

Angi's Growth Rank is currently at 2/10. The company has experienced a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of -3.00%, which, although negative, still ranks better than 30.81% of its industry counterparts. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share has been more positive at 5.90%, outperforming 49.33% of competitors. However, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate has significantly declined by -90.30%, placing Angi better than only 2.72% of companies in its sector.

1813955995869802496.png

Major Stakeholders

One of the notable investors in Angi Inc is Jim Simons, who holds 3,213,735 shares, accounting for 0.64% of the company's shares.

Competitive Landscape

Angi Inc operates in a competitive environment with key players like Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR, Financial) with a market cap of $942.589 million, Nerdwallet Inc (NRDS, Financial) valued at $1.19 billion, and TechTarget Inc (TTGT, Financial) at $954.381 million. These companies, like Angi, are significant players within the interactive media industry, each with unique strengths and market strategies.

Conclusion

Angi Inc's recent stock performance reflects a positive market response to its operational strategies and market positioning. Despite some challenges in profitability and growth metrics, the company's ability to maintain a competitive stance in a tough market is commendable. Investors and market watchers will be keen to see how Angi leverages its assets and brand strength moving forward in the dynamic interactive media landscape.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.