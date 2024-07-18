Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates, Revenue Slightly Misses

Solid Performance Driven by Loan Growth and Expense Management

12 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $24.0 million, or $0.57 per share, showing a significant improvement from a loss of $20.2 million in the previous quarter.
  • Revenue: Net interest income (non-FTE) of $88.5 million, slightly below the analyst estimate of $90.50 million.
  • Operating Earnings: $23.2 million, or $0.55 per share, up 12% from the previous quarter.
  • Loan Growth: Total loans increased by $143 million to $9.23 billion, driven by commercial loan growth.
  • Deposits: Total deposits decreased by $262 million to $9.62 billion.
  • Efficiency Ratio: Improved to 63.4% from 66.3% in the previous quarter, indicating better expense management.
  • Share Repurchase: Approximately 612 thousand shares repurchased, totaling $13 million, increasing tangible book value per share to $23.18.
Article's Main Image

On July 18, 2024, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc is a holding company that provides Commercial Banking, Retail Banking, Consumer Lending, Private Banking, and Wealth Management services.

Performance Overview

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB, Financial) reported a net income of $24.0 million, or $0.57 per share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.51 per share. Operating earnings were $23.2 million, or $0.55 per share, reflecting a 12% increase from the previous quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was $108.7 million, significantly above the estimated $90.50 million.

1813964736165998592.png

Key Financial Achievements

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB, Financial) demonstrated notable financial achievements in Q2 2024:

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income (Loss) $24.0 million $(20.2) million $23.9 million
Net Interest Income (FTE) $90.5 million $90.1 million $94.7 million
Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3.20% 3.15% 3.24%
Non-Interest Income $20.1 million $(32.6) million $17.1 million
Non-Interest Expense $70.9 million $76.0 million $74.0 million

Income Statement Highlights

The company’s GAAP income was $24.0 million, or $0.57 per share, a significant improvement from the previous quarter’s loss of $20.2 million. Operating earnings per share increased by 12% due to loan growth, higher fee income, and lower operating expenses.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Total loans increased by $143 million to $9.23 billion, driven by commercial loan growth. Deposits decreased by $262 million to $9.62 billion. Total shareholders’ equity rose by $3 million to $1.01 billion, with tangible book value per share advancing to $23.18 from $22.84.

Asset Quality and Capital Ratios

Asset quality metrics showed improvement, with net loan charge-offs to average loans decreasing to 0.07% from 0.18% in the previous quarter. Non-performing loans to total loans also decreased to 0.23% from 0.24%. The tangible common equity ratio remained steady at 8.2%.

Commentary from Management

"Operating income advanced for the second consecutive quarter and we benefited from loan growth, credit quality, and expense management. The consolidation of three branch offices was completed, bringing our branch count to 93, and we remain on target to conclude the pending sale of ten offices in the second half of the year," stated Berkshire CEO Nitin Mhatre.
"The margin increase benefited from loan growth and impacts from prior quarter securities sales. Net interest income increased $392 thousand linked quarter, following several quarters of decreases. Operating non-interest income increased $2.8 million, primarily due to higher gain on SBA loans," added CFO Brett Brbovic.

Analysis and Conclusion

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB, Financial) has shown resilience and strategic growth in Q2 2024, outperforming analyst estimates and demonstrating strong financial management. The company's focus on loan growth, expense management, and asset quality has contributed to its solid performance. However, the decrease in deposits and the challenges in maintaining non-interest income levels will require continued strategic efforts.

For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc for further details.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.