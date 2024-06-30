Marten Transport Ltd (MRTN) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses Estimates, Revenue Falls Short

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short Amid Freight Market Recession

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $7.9 million for Q2 2024, down from $21.9 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: 10 cents per diluted share for Q2 2024, compared to 27 cents per diluted share in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: $246.2 million for Q2 2024, falling short of the estimated $249.11 million and down from $285.7 million in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Income: $10.0 million for Q2 2024, a significant decrease from $28.2 million in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Expenses: 95.9% of operating revenue for Q2 2024, up from 90.1% in Q2 2023.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $77.2 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $53.2 million as of December 31, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On July 18, 2024, Marten Transport Ltd (MRTN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Marten Transport Ltd is a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods requiring a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage, with the Truckload segment generating the maximum revenue.

1814035291019833344.png

Performance Overview

Marten Transport Ltd (MRTN, Financial) reported net income of $7.9 million, or 10 cents per diluted share, for Q2 2024, significantly down from $21.9 million, or 27 cents per diluted share, in Q2 2023. This result fell short of the analyst estimate of 11 cents per share. Operating revenue for the quarter was $246.2 million, a decrease from $285.7 million in the same period last year, and below the estimated $249.11 million.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Operating income for Q2 2024 was $10.0 million, compared to $28.2 million in Q2 2023. The company's operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue increased to 95.9% from 90.1% in the previous year, indicating higher costs relative to revenue. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $213.5 million, down from $248.6 million in Q2 2023, while fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $32.7 million from $37.0 million.

Executive Chairman Randolph L. Marten stated, “Our earnings were heavily pressured by the freight market recession’s oversupply and weak demand, inflationary operating costs, and cumulative impact of freight rate reductions leading to freight network disruptions.”

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Operating Revenue $246.2 million $285.7 million
Net Income $7.9 million $21.9 million
EPS (Diluted) $0.10 $0.27
Operating Income $10.0 million $28.2 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Marten Transport Ltd (MRTN, Financial) reported total assets of $1.01 billion, up from $990.3 million at the end of 2023. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $77.2 million from $53.2 million. Total liabilities stood at $243.1 million, compared to $233.0 million at the end of 2023. Net cash provided by operating activities for the first six months of 2024 was $81.5 million, down from $98.2 million in the same period last year.

Segment Performance

The Truckload segment, which generates the maximum revenue, saw a decline in revenue to $112.5 million from $117.1 million in Q2 2023. The Dedicated segment's revenue dropped to $81.3 million from $105.0 million, while the Intermodal segment's revenue fell to $15.1 million from $22.4 million. The Brokerage segment also experienced a decline in revenue to $37.4 million from $41.2 million.

Analysis and Outlook

Marten Transport Ltd (MRTN, Financial) faced significant challenges in Q2 2024 due to the ongoing freight market recession, characterized by oversupply and weak demand. The company's increased operating expenses and reduced revenue across all segments highlight the difficult operating environment. However, the company's focus on minimizing the freight market's impact and investing in profitable growth opportunities could position it well for future recovery.

Randolph L. Marten added, “We are focused on minimizing the freight market’s impact on our operations while investing in and positioning our operations to capitalize on profitable organic growth opportunities.”

For more detailed insights and the complete earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Marten Transport Ltd for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.