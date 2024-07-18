Resources Connection Inc (RGP) Q4 Earnings: EPS of $0.31, Revenue Beats Estimates at $148.2 Million

Revenue and Gross Margin Beat High End of Outlook Range Amidst Cost Discipline

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $148.2 million, exceeded estimates of $140.60 million, reflecting a 19.7% decline year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $10.5 million, compared to $11.8 million in the prior year quarter, with a net income margin of 7.1%.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.31, compared to $0.35 in the prior year quarter.
  • Gross Margin: 40.2%, slightly down from 41.1% in the prior year quarter.
  • SG&A Expenses: $46.4 million, an 18.0% improvement from $56.5 million in the prior year quarter, driven by cost discipline and favorable adjustments.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $282.5 million, compared to $291.0 million at fiscal year-end 2023.
  • Annual Revenue: $632.8 million, exceeded annual estimates of $625.30 million, reflecting an 18.4% decline year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On July 18, 2024, Resources Connection Inc (RGP, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended May 25, 2024. Resources Connection Inc provides consulting and business initiative support services primarily through its operative subsidiary, Resources Global Professionals. The company operates in two segments: RGP (Resources Global Professionals) and Other segments, offering services in transformation and improvement, financial reporting and analysis, strategy development, and program and project management.

1814037032146726912.png

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Highlights

Resources Connection Inc reported revenue of $148.2 million for the fourth quarter, a decline of 19.7% compared to $184.4 million in the same period last year. Despite the revenue drop, the company managed to maintain a strong gross margin of 40.2%, only slightly down from 41.1% in the prior year quarter. Net income for the quarter was $10.5 million, translating to a net income margin of 7.1%, compared to $11.8 million and a 6.4% margin in the previous year.

Key metrics from the fourth quarter include:

Metric Q4 FY2024 Q4 FY2023
Revenue $148.2 million $184.4 million
Gross Margin 40.2% 41.1%
Net Income $10.5 million $11.8 million
Diluted EPS $0.31 $0.35

Full Fiscal Year 2024 Performance

For the full fiscal year 2024, Resources Connection Inc reported revenue of $632.8 million, an 18.4% decline from $775.6 million in the previous year. The gross margin for the year was 38.9%, down from 40.4% in fiscal 2023. Net income for the year was $21.0 million, with a net income margin of 3.3%, compared to $54.4 million and a 7.0% margin in the prior year.

Key metrics from the full fiscal year include:

Metric FY2024 FY2023
Revenue $632.8 million $775.6 million
Gross Margin 38.9% 40.4%
Net Income $21.0 million $54.4 million
Diluted EPS $0.62 $1.59

Management Commentary

"We are pleased to see stabilization in the business in the fourth quarter enabling us to deliver results above our outlook ranges, which is a testament to our people and their tenacity in a time of macro environment challenge," said Kate W. Duchene, Chief Executive Officer. "We are controlling what we can while setting the foundation for competitive advantage and growth once broader macroeconomic conditions impacting the human capital sector improve."

Analysis and Outlook

Resources Connection Inc's performance in the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 reflects the broader economic challenges, including inflation and interest rate hikes, which have led to cautious client spending and investment decisions. Despite these challenges, the company has demonstrated strong cost discipline, resulting in improved SG&A expenses and maintaining healthy margins.

The company's focus on cost control and strategic initiatives, such as digital transformation and technology migration, positions it well for future growth once economic conditions stabilize. The continued emphasis on unlocking cross-sell opportunities within its client base and expanding into high-growth areas will be crucial for sustaining long-term growth.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Resources Connection Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.