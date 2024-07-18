Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.05, Revenue Misses Estimates

Net Income Declines Amid Rising Funding Costs

31 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $5.0 million, or $1.05 per share, for Q2 2024, compared to $7.1 million, or $1.48 per share, for Q1 2024, and $6.3 million, or $1.33 per share, for Q2 2023.
  • Net Interest Income: $17.8 million for Q2 2024, down 1.7% from $18.1 million in Q1 2024, and down 4.3% from $18.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • Non-Interest Income: $5.6 million for Q2 2024, a slight decrease of 1.8% from $5.7 million in Q1 2024, but up 3.7% from $5.4 million in Q2 2023.
  • Non-Interest Expense: $16.2 million for Q2 2024, down 3.0% from $16.7 million in Q1 2024, and up 1.9% from $15.9 million in Q2 2023.
  • Efficiency Ratio: Improved by 88 basis points to 69.19% for Q2 2024, compared to the prior quarter, and 123 basis points from Q1 2024.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: Increased by $2.9 million in Q2 2024 compared to Q1 2024, and by $0.6 million compared to Q2 2023.
  • Dividends: Declared $0.31 per share during Q2 2024.
On July 18, 2024, Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting a net income of $5.0 million, or $1.05 per share, for the second quarter of 2024. This represents a significant decline from the $7.1 million, or $1.48 per share, reported in the first quarter of 2024, and $6.3 million, or $1.33 per share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Company Overview

Chemung Financial Corp is a bank holding firm providing a range of financial services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, residential, and consumer loans, letters of credit, wealth management services, employee benefit plans, securities, and insurance brokerage services. The company operates through two primary business lines: Banking and Wealth Management services, deriving its revenues mainly from the core banking business.

Performance and Challenges

The company's performance in Q2 2024 was impacted by rising funding costs, which affected net interest income despite robust commercial credit pipelines. Anders M. Tomson, President and CEO, noted, "Funding costs continue to remain challenging, impacting net interest income expansion commensurate with our loan growth." The company is focusing on expense management and rationalizing its branch footprint to mitigate these challenges.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Chemung Financial Corp reported several financial achievements:

  • The efficiency ratio improved by 88 basis points to 69.19% compared to the prior quarter.
  • Tangible equity to tangible assets improved by 22 basis points to 6.56% as of June 30, 2024.
  • Dividends declared during the second quarter were $0.31 per share.

Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income for Q2 2024 totaled $17.8 million, a decrease of $0.3 million from the prior quarter. This decline was driven by an increase in interest expense on deposits and a decrease in interest income on taxable securities. Provision for credit losses increased by $2.9 million due to loan growth in the commercial portfolio and declining prepayment assumptions.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Total assets as of June 30, 2024, were $2.756 billion, an increase of $45.3 million from December 31, 2023. This growth was primarily due to increases in loans and cash equivalents. Total liabilities increased by $39.3 million, mainly due to advances and other debt. Shareholders' equity rose by $6.0 million, driven by an increase in retained earnings.

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income ($M) 5.0 7.1 6.3
Earnings Per Share ($) 1.05 1.48 1.33
Net Interest Income ($M) 17.8 18.1 18.6
Efficiency Ratio (%) 69.19 70.07 65.94

Analysis

The decline in net income and earnings per share highlights the impact of rising funding costs on Chemung Financial Corp's profitability. The company's focus on expense management and branch rationalization is a strategic move to counterbalance these challenges. However, the improvement in efficiency ratio and tangible equity indicates a positive trend in operational efficiency and financial stability.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Chemung Financial Corp for further details.

