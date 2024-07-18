Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates, Revenue Up 11% YoY

Net Income Increases 37% QoQ, Declines 19% YoY

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $44.7 million for Q2 2024, up 37% from the prior quarter but down 19% from the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.39 for Q2 2024, a 34% increase from the prior quarter but a 22% decrease from the same quarter last year.
  • Revenue: $274 million in interest income for Q2 2024, an 11% increase year-over-year.
  • Loan Portfolio: $16.852 billion, up $119 million or 3% annualized during the current quarter.
  • Non-Performing Assets: $18.0 million, a 29% decrease from the prior quarter and a 44% decrease from the same quarter last year.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.68% for Q2 2024, up 9 basis points from the prior quarter.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, marking the 157th consecutive quarterly dividend.
Article's Main Image

On July 18, 2024, Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Glacier Bancorp Inc is a regional bank holding company providing commercial banking services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Glacier Bank. The bank operates numerous offices across Montana, Idaho, Colorado, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming, offering a wide range of products and services including deposits, loans, and mortgage origination services.

1814045338865135616.png

Quarterly Performance Overview

Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI, Financial) reported net income of $44.7 million for Q2 2024, marking a 37% increase from the prior quarter's net income of $32.6 million. However, this represents a 19% decline from the $55.0 million net income reported in Q2 2023. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter was $0.39, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.37 but falling short of the $0.50 EPS from the same quarter last year.

Revenue and Net Interest Margin

The reported revenue for the quarter was $179.90 million. The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 2.68%, an increase of 9 basis points from the prior quarter's 2.59%. This improvement was driven by a decrease in average cash and wholesale funding balances and an increase in loan yields.

Loan Portfolio and Deposits

The loan portfolio stood at $16.852 billion, reflecting a $119 million increase, or 3% annualized growth, during the current quarter. The loan yield for the quarter was 5.58%, up 12 basis points from the prior quarter and 46 basis points from the previous year. Non-interest bearing deposits increased by $38.4 million, or 3% annualized, to $6.093 billion.

Non-Interest Expense and Efficiency Ratio

Non-interest expense for the quarter was $141 million, a 7% decrease from the prior quarter but an 8% increase from the same quarter last year. The efficiency ratio improved to 67.97% from 74.41% in the prior quarter, primarily due to decreased operating costs, including acquisition-related expenses from the Wheatland acquisition.

Stockholders' Equity and Dividends

Stockholders' equity increased by $26.7 million, or 1%, during the current quarter to $3.137 billion. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, marking its 157th consecutive quarterly dividend.

First Half 2024 Highlights

For the first half of 2024, Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI, Financial) reported net income of $77.3 million, a 33% decrease from the $116 million reported in the first half of 2023. The diluted EPS for the first half was $0.68, down from $1.05 in the same period last year. The decrease in net income was primarily due to increased funding costs and operating costs associated with the Wheatland acquisition.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income ($ millions) 44.7 32.6 55.0
Diluted EPS ($) 0.39 0.29 0.50
Net Interest Margin (%) 2.68 2.59 2.59
Loan Yield (%) 5.58 5.46 5.12
Efficiency Ratio (%) 67.97 74.41 62.73

Commentary

"We had a strong second quarter led by an expanding margin and continued favorable performance trends across the company," said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We were especially pleased to see the continued excellent credit performance and the solid loan growth in the quarter."

Analysis

Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI, Financial) demonstrated robust quarterly performance with significant improvements in net income and net interest margin compared to the previous quarter. However, the year-over-year decline in net income and EPS highlights the challenges posed by increased funding costs and acquisition-related expenses. The company's strategic focus on loan growth and maintaining a strong deposit base has yielded positive results, as evidenced by the growth in the loan portfolio and non-interest bearing deposits.

Overall, Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI, Financial) has shown resilience in a challenging economic environment, and its strategic acquisitions and internal growth initiatives continue to support its financial stability and growth prospects.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Glacier Bancorp Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.