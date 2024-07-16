On July 16, 2024, Thomas Tu, Chief Medical Officer of Inari Medical Inc (NARI, Financial), sold 3,480 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 309,777 shares of Inari Medical Inc.

Inari Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on developing products to treat patients suffering from venous diseases. The company's innovative devices are designed to remove blood clots and provide solutions to improve patient outcomes in the venous system.

Over the past year, Thomas Tu has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock. The insider has sold a total of 70,377 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 33 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Inari Medical Inc were trading at $55.16 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $3.18 billion.

The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business expectations. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $99.63, suggesting that at the current price of $55.16, Inari Medical Inc is considered a Possible Value Trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and future stock movements. The consistent selling by insiders, particularly in the context of the stock's current valuation, might raise questions about the stock's future potential.

