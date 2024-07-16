On July 16, 2024, May Yap, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Jabil Inc (JBL, Financial), sold 4,274 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $117.04, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 24,829 shares of Jabil Inc.

Jabil Inc (JBL, Financial) is a global provider of manufacturing services and solutions. The company offers comprehensive electronics design, production, and product management services to companies in various industries and end markets.

Over the past year, May Yap has sold a total of 19,751 shares of Jabil Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 34 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of Jabil Inc were trading at $117.04 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $12.73 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 10.21, which is lower than both the industry median of 24.27 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Jabil Inc is estimated at $78.49 per share, which suggests that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.49.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider at Jabil Inc provides an interesting data point for investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation metrics of the company.

