Q2 2024 Nilorngruppen AB Earnings Call Transcript

Krister Magnusson - Nilorngruppen AB - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everybody, to NilÃ¶rn Q2 presentation. There will also be a possibility to ask questions and you can just send them in the Q&A and Maria will later on present them for everybody and read them for us.



And if there are time for that, she will take as many questions as there are time for. But I will share here my presentation. I hope you will see it. And as usual, I will start with the financial performance, and then we'll go over to a little bit more update of what's going on within the group.



First of all, as you have seen probably in the report, the order income was up 24% in the quarter. It's bounced back, especially for the outdoor and the sports brand, which is good, as also -- as predicted in the Q1. So that is what we said in the Q1 and that is what's happening, especially for the outdoor and the sports brand. And that is good because that is what will come in the coming quarters in Q3 and in Q4.

