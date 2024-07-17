Release Date: July 17, 2024

Positive Points

Strong performance in Denmark and Sweden, maintaining stable demand.

Improved profitability in the green infrastructure business despite decreased sales.

Stable bitumen-based waterproofing operations in Sweden and Denmark.

Continued focus on maintaining a solid balance sheet and low debt levels.

Positive development in sales for prefab elements in the Danish market.

Negative Points

Significant decrease in net sales from SEK1,292 million to SEK1.196 billion.

Continued very weak demand in Finland, impacting overall performance.

EBITDA and EBIT both decreased, indicating lower profitability.

Installation services experienced lower sales and slightly decreased margins.

Unsatisfactory profitability levels in the prefabricated elements group, requiring restructuring.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What's the special dynamic in Finland that prevents it from improving in 2025?

A: Finland has been impacted, possibly due to the Ukraine-Russian situation, which might explain its different behavior compared to the rest of Scandinavia. - Martin Ellis, President, Chief Executive Officer

Q: Are you expecting more new build starts from the beginning of 2025, impacting your P&L around mid-2025?

A: Yes, but it's early to confirm a demand change as it depends on Central Bank interest rate policy. A reduction in interest rates should lead to the expected dynamic. - Martin Ellis, President, Chief Executive Officer

Q: Can you talk about the measures taken for cost savings and future plans?

A: We've adapted to the current demand level without cutting more than necessary to maintain core business capabilities. Future cost savings are limited unless we change our policy. Focus is on loss-making businesses, especially in prefab elements in Denmark and Norway. - Martin Ellis, President, Chief Executive Officer

Q: Can you split out the price and volume in the organic growth number?

A: The situation is stable in terms of price, so the 8% organic reduction is mostly due to volume. - Martin Ellis, President, Chief Executive Officer

Q: What are your expectations on price changes for the second half of 2024 and into 2025?

A: We don't expect significant price increases. We may adjust prices for some builders merchants but not for direct sales to contractors unless raw material prices increase dramatically. - Martin Ellis, President, Chief Executive Officer

Q: What is your action plan to stabilize margins in the installation services segment?

A: We need higher volumes. There are significant inquiries for large projects, which could impact us positively next year. - Martin Ellis, President, Chief Executive Officer

Q: Can you provide details on the margin profile and restructuring plans for the prefabricated wood element business?

A: Volumes are low due to demand, and we have internal production control issues. We're implementing a proper ERP system to improve profitability. Volume increases and better control of material flow will help in the longer term. - Martin Ellis, President, Chief Executive Officer

Q: Will interest rate cuts have a significant positive impact on the renovation market?

A: Renovation hasn't seen a significant downturn. We are mainly concerned with new build development. Lower interest rates should reduce the housing deficit, leading to new demand for us. - Martin Ellis, President, Chief Executive Officer

