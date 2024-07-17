Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB (FRA:9ZQ) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Takeaways from the Half-Year Financial Performance

Despite challenges in Finland and decreased sales, Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB (FRA:9ZQ) maintains strong performance in Denmark and Sweden.

20 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: Decreased from SEK1,292 million to SEK1.196 billion.
  • EBITDA: Decreased from SEK186 million to SEK168 million.
  • EBIT: Decreased from SEK143 million to SEK131 million.
  • Cash Flow from Operating Activities: Decreased from SEK157 million to SEK126 million.
  • Net Debt: SEK881 million, down from the same period last year.
  • EBITDA Margin: 14.0% versus 14.4% last year; rolling 12 basis at 10.2%.
  • Gross Margin: 28.2% versus 27% last year.
  • Net Financial Items: Minus SEK16 million versus minus SEK9 million last year.
  • EBIT Margin: 10.9% versus 11.0% last year; rolling 12 basis at 6.4%.
  • Interest-Bearing Net Debt: SEK854 million, down from almost SEK1.1 billion last year.
  • Equity Asset Ratio: 46.5%.
  • Net Debt/EBITDA Ratio: 2.0.
  • RoCE: 9.7% versus 10.0% last quarter and 10.2% at the beginning of the year.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: SEK447 million for the latest 12 months.
  • Cash Conversion: 103% versus 108% last year.
  • Products and Solutions Sales: Decreased by 7%; EBITDA margin increased from 16.5% to 17%.
  • Installation Services Sales: Decreased by 10%; EBITDA decreased from SEK32 million to SEK20 million.
Release Date: July 17, 2024

Positive Points

  • Strong performance in Denmark and Sweden, maintaining stable demand.
  • Improved profitability in the green infrastructure business despite decreased sales.
  • Stable bitumen-based waterproofing operations in Sweden and Denmark.
  • Continued focus on maintaining a solid balance sheet and low debt levels.
  • Positive development in sales for prefab elements in the Danish market.

Negative Points

  • Significant decrease in net sales from SEK1,292 million to SEK1.196 billion.
  • Continued very weak demand in Finland, impacting overall performance.
  • EBITDA and EBIT both decreased, indicating lower profitability.
  • Installation services experienced lower sales and slightly decreased margins.
  • Unsatisfactory profitability levels in the prefabricated elements group, requiring restructuring.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights of Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB (FRA:9ZQ, Financial) Earnings Call

Q: What's the special dynamic in Finland that prevents it from improving in 2025?
A: Finland has been impacted, possibly due to the Ukraine-Russian situation, which might explain its different behavior compared to the rest of Scandinavia. - Martin Ellis, President, Chief Executive Officer

Q: Are you expecting more new build starts from the beginning of 2025, impacting your P&L around mid-2025?
A: Yes, but it's early to confirm a demand change as it depends on Central Bank interest rate policy. A reduction in interest rates should lead to the expected dynamic. - Martin Ellis, President, Chief Executive Officer

Q: Can you talk about the measures taken for cost savings and future plans?
A: We've adapted to the current demand level without cutting more than necessary to maintain core business capabilities. Future cost savings are limited unless we change our policy. Focus is on loss-making businesses, especially in prefab elements in Denmark and Norway. - Martin Ellis, President, Chief Executive Officer

Q: Can you split out the price and volume in the organic growth number?
A: The situation is stable in terms of price, so the 8% organic reduction is mostly due to volume. - Martin Ellis, President, Chief Executive Officer

Q: What are your expectations on price changes for the second half of 2024 and into 2025?
A: We don't expect significant price increases. We may adjust prices for some builders merchants but not for direct sales to contractors unless raw material prices increase dramatically. - Martin Ellis, President, Chief Executive Officer

Q: What is your action plan to stabilize margins in the installation services segment?
A: We need higher volumes. There are significant inquiries for large projects, which could impact us positively next year. - Martin Ellis, President, Chief Executive Officer

Q: Can you provide details on the margin profile and restructuring plans for the prefabricated wood element business?
A: Volumes are low due to demand, and we have internal production control issues. We're implementing a proper ERP system to improve profitability. Volume increases and better control of material flow will help in the longer term. - Martin Ellis, President, Chief Executive Officer

Q: Will interest rate cuts have a significant positive impact on the renovation market?
A: Renovation hasn't seen a significant downturn. We are mainly concerned with new build development. Lower interest rates should reduce the housing deficit, leading to new demand for us. - Martin Ellis, President, Chief Executive Officer

