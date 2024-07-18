Q1 2025 L&T Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the L&T Finance Limited Q1 FY25 earnings conference. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. We have with us today Mr. Sudipta Roy, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Sachinn Joshi, CFO; and Mr. Raju Dodti, COO and other members of the senior management team.



Before we proceed, as a standard disclaimer, no unpublished price-sensitive information will be shared during the call. Only publicly available documents will be referred to for discussions during the interactions in the call. While all efforts would be made to ensure that no unpublished price sensitive information will be shared.



In case of any inadvertent disclosure, the same would in any case form part of the recording of the call. Further, some of the statements made on today's call may be forward-looking in nature. A note to this effect is provided in the Q1 results presentation sent out to all of you earlier.



I would now like to invite Mr. Sudipta Roy to share his thoughts on the company's performance and the strategy of the company