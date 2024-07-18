Q2 2024 SKF AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

Sophie Arnius - SKF AB - Director - SKF Group Investor Relations



A warm welcome to SKF's Q2-2024 earnings call. I'm Sophie Arnius, and I'm heading up Investor Relations. Our CEO, Rickard Gustafson; and CFO, Niclas Rosenlew, will take us through the highlights of the quarter where the performance marked another step towards a more resilient and competitive SKF. (Event Instructions)



So without further ado, it's great to hand over to you, Rickard.



Rickard Gustafson - SKF AB - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, Sophie, and a warm welcome to all of you joining on this earnings call. As Sophie mentioned, the story continues. We are creating a more competitive company capable of delivering consistent margins regardless of demand fluctuations.



And to support this statement, I'd like to draw your attention to the right-hand side of this chart. The solid line represents our adjusted operating margin, albeit on a rolling 12-month basis. And as you can see, it actually holds up pretty well despite a rather volatile organic growth