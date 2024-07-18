Jul 18, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

Jeffrey Su - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd - Director of Investor Relations



(spoken in foreign language) Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to TSMC's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference and conference call. This is Jeff Su, TSMC's Director of Investor Relations, and your host for today.



Today's event is being webcast live through TSMC's website at www.tsmc.com, where you can also download the earnings release materials. (Operator Instructions) The format for today's event will be as follows. First, TSMC's Senior Vice President and CFO, Mr. Wendell Huang, will summarize our operations in the second quarter 2024, followed by our guidance for the third quarter 2024. Afterwards, Mr. Huang and TSMC's Chairman and CEO, Dr. C.C. Wei, will join me and provide the company's key messages. Then, we will open both the floor and the line for the Q&A session.



As usual, I'd like to remind everybody that today's discussions may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties,