Q2 2024 Enea AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Anders Lidbeck - Enea AB - Acting Chief Executive Officer



Thank you for that. Good morning, everyone. I'm here with our CFO, Ulf Stigberg. And we would like to thank you for giving us this opportunity to walk you through our Q2 '24 results. We will follow this a normal pretty straightforward agenda, a short intro to the quarter, discuss the financial results; and then we'll finalize with talking about how we see the short-term outlook and our rate going forward. After that, there will be an opportunity to ask some questions.



So if we look at Q2, it was actually a really good quarter for us. We had 14% organic growth and 35% EBITDA margin. We had an earnings per share of SEK1.63, which is way better than Q2 last year. And it's really not fair to compare because Q2 last year we did a lot of one of MRIs. And we haven't created this resolved by changing any of our R&D investment. We still invested 23% in R&D and 25% in R&D for the first half year.



I would like to just remind everyone that division of Enea is to make the world's communication a safer and more efficient. And to do