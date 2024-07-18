Half Year 2024 EQT AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Olof Svensson - EQT AB - Head of Shareholder and Bondholder Relations



Let me start by summarizing the key highlights for the first half of the year.



Next slide, please.



Let me start by summarizing the key highlights for the first half of the year. We concluded the fundraising of EQT 10, at hard cap EQT future and the Asia market grow fund at close to more than twice its target fund size across strategies. We had inflows of approximately EUR7 billion and our fee-paying AUM is now EUR133 billion. We expect active fundraising efforts for Infrastructure VI to materially conclude this year and for the fund to reach its EUR20 billion target fund size upon final close, we continue to invest at a strong pace with EUR12 billion of investments announced in the first half of the year.



When it comes to realizations, activity levels are higher than volumes may suggest at EUR4 billion. Valuations across the key firms were