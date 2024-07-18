Q2 2024 Bankinter SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Laurie Shepard Goodroe - Bankinter SA - IR Contact Officer



Bankinter's earnings call for the first half of 2024.



Chief Executive Officer, Gloria Ortiz; and Chief Financial Officer, Jacobo Diaz.



I will now turn over to Gloria Ortiz to review highlights.



Gloria Ortiz Portero - Bankinter SA - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Thank you, Laurie, and good morning to everyone in the call. Before starting, I would like to emphasize that the results on this first half of 2024 are very