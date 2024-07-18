Half Year 2024 Rieter Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Thomas Oetterli - Rieter Holding AG - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning. Bonjour. Buongiorno. GrÃ¼ezi miteinander, ladies and gentlemen. Also a warm welcome from my side. First, let me start by briefly giving you an overview of what happened in the first half of 2024. The cover slide is still the same like in March. It shows our air-jet spinning machine J70. We unveiled the J70 last year at the industry's largest fair, ITMA, in Milan.



In June 2024, we then announced that we will install the world's first ever complete air-jet spinning system with J70 technology at Guangxi Baisheng Textile Company in China. So the future is no longer a plan, but it has become reality. The sale also reflects the strengths of our product portfolio, which is designed around automation, digitization and recycling. In the fiercely competitive markets in which we operate, this meets a key need of our customers.



Customer interest at the ITM exhibition in Istanbul in June 2024 confirmed our innovation approach. ROBOspin, our automatic piecing robot, was the centerpiece of our exhibition and