Q2 2024 Bilia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
Carl Fredrik Ewetz - Bilia AB - Director of Investor Relations and M&A
Thank you very much, and welcome to Bilia's second quarter result presentation with CEO, Per Avander; CFO, Kristina FranzÃ©n; and I Carl Fredrik Ewetz. The agenda today, we will start with the current market situation in the car industry. I will go through the Q2 numbers, Kristina, will then go through the financial situation, and I will conclude with an outlook for the coming quarter and the rest of the year.
So by that, let's start. I leave the word to Per Avander.
Per Avander - Bilia AB - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
Thank you very much, Carl Fredrik. And we start with the current market situation in the car industry. There is a very good and strong demand in the service business with quite long booking times. Our customers take care of their cars, both a service and different repairs. As workshop repairs and bolt them paint shop repairs.
The fleet business has still a stable demand for new cars in Sweden. The private consumers are more wait and see and
