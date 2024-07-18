Half Year 2024 Georg Fischer AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Andreas Muller - Georg Fischer AG - CEO, Member of the Executive Committee



Welcome, and thank you for joining our mid-year results webcast. Here with us today our CFO, Mads Joergensen; Head Investor Relations, Nadine Gruber; and Head Corporate Communications, Beat RÃ¶mer; I am Andreas MÃ¼ller, CEO of GF.



Let's turn to slide 3. Our GF the beginning of 2024 was characterized by significant challenges in key market segments. The uncertain economic environment and ongoing geopolitical tensions negatively impacted customer sentiment, particularly in the capital goods sector.



Additionally, the strong Swiss franc and a weak construction market in Europe adversely affected our business activities. However, since the beginning of the second quarter, GF has been gaining momentum in various key markets.



GF Piping Systems demonstrated resilience in European markets in a challenging environment and is gaining momentum on the back of the industrial rebound in North America's. Despite temporary weakness in some key segments such as microelectronics, the division was able to slightly increase