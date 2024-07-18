Half Year 2024 TGS ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Bard Stenberg - TGS ASA - Vice President of Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to TGS Q2 2024 results presentation. My name is Bard Stenberg, Vice President of Investor Relations in TGS. Today's presentation will be given by CEO, Kristian Johansen; and CFO, Sven Borre Larsen. Before we start, I would like to draw your attention to the forward-looking statements showing on the screen and available in today's presentation and earnings release. (Event Instructions) So with that, I give the word to you, Kristian.



Kristian Johansen - TGS ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Bard. So I hit the highlights right away. So TGS had POC revenues and this is stand-alone TGS. POC revenues of $215 million in Q2, that compares to $241 million in Q2 of 2023. Our late sales were $66 million, that's up from $63 million in the same quarter of last year. And then we had early sales of $49 million, which compares to $66 million of last year, but the early sales rate is up from 77% last year to 94% in Q2 of this year, signaling that we had a combination of strong