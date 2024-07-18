Q2 2024 Citycon Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Valtteri Piri - Citycon Oyj - Legal and Investor Relations Manager



Good morning, and welcome to Citycon's Q2 results webcast. My name is Valtteri Piri, and I'm working as Legal and Investor Relations Manager in Citycon. Today with me, we have our CEO, Henrica GinstrÃ¶m and CFO, Sakari JÃ¤rvelÃ¤. We will now present the key highlights from the first half of the year. And after that, we open the line for the questions Henrica, please go ahead.



Henrica GinstrÃ¶m - Citycon Oyj - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Valtteri, and welcome. Also on my behalf to this Q2 webcast. The first half of the year was characterized again by strong underlying business performance. Like-for-like net rental income increased by 5.9%, and that was supported by both rent indexations and also strong performance in our core assets. Our total net rental income grew a little bit more by 9.9%, and that was supported by the Quest acquisition, which was executed in February this year, our earnings increased by 5.4% following the strong net rental income development and was