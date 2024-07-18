Q2 2024 Ratos AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Josefine Uppling - Ratos AB - VP - Communication & Sustainability



Good morning and welcome to this presentation covering the second quarter and the first half of 2024. In Ratos, I am joined by our CFO, Jonas Agrup; and our CEO, Jonas WistrÃ¶m here in the studio, and they will guide us through the results shortly.



(Event Instructions) And this webcast is also recorded. So you will find it afterwards at ratos.com.



Without further ado, I'll leave over to you, Jonas WistrÃ¶m.



Jonas WistrÃ¶m - Ratos AB - President, CEO, & Director



Thank you so much, Josephine, and thank you all for joining us this very, very busy reporting day. We start off with a rehearsal for -- if there are any new viewers here, we have three business areas, but we have five segments and you see that is industrial services, product solutions, critical infrastructure, construction and consumer, and we will go deeper into this area.



All in all, I'm satisfied with this quarter where the demand in markets really have been varied. We had an EBITDA