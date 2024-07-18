Q2 2024 Oriola Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Tua Stenius-Ornhjelm - Oriola Oyj - Investor Relations and Sustainability Manager



Good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome to Oriola's Q2 results webcast. I am Tua Stenius-Ãrnhjelm from Oriola's Investor Relations. With me today, I have our CEO, Katarina Gabrielson, and CFO, Timo Leinonen.



Timo Leinonen - Oriola Oyj - Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Group Management Team



Good morning.



Tua Stenius-Ornhjelm - Oriola Oyj - Investor Relations and Sustainability Manager



After the presentation, we open up for your questions, and you can start posting them to us already during the presentation. As a kind reminder, in the Q&A, we will focus on questions relating to Oriola's business and financial development. We can and will answer questions on Kronans Apotek, but only within a limited scope.



Finally, please note that we are also recording this webcast, and the recording will be available on our website later today. Before handing over to Katarina, here is the customer