Q2 2024 Resurs Holding AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Magnus Fredin - Resurs Holding AB(publ)-Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, and welcome to our Q2 earnings call for Resurs. I'm Magnus Ferdin. I'm the CEO. Together with Sofie Tarring Lindel, our CFO, we will take you through the performance during Q2.



We'd start with a summary. And overall, we are taking steps in order to improve our financial performance but this is not a strong quarter. The loan book growth is stable with especially strong momentum in payment solutions. We can see that the operating income rose by 4% compared to previous years, and the NBI margin is slightly increased to 9.1% up from 9.0% last quarter.



We continue to be tightening our underwriting in consumer loans and improving credit quality, which also leads to that we have slightly lower growth in consumer loans than what we've been seeing in the past, especially related to volumes in Q2 versus Q1. The macroeconomic conditions are strengthening. We hope to see continuous interest decreases in the later part of the year, and we still see high level of credit loss provisions.