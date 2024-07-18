Jul 18, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
Sandra Aberg - Essity AB(publ)-Vice President-Investor Relations
Yes, good morning and very welcome to Essity audio presentation of second quarter 2024 results. My name is Sandra Aberg, Head of Investor Relations. And Joining today are CEO, Magnus Groth, and our CFO, Fredrik Rystedt. Magnus and Fredrik will take us through the results after that, you are very welcome with your questions.
Now I leave the line over to you, Magnus, please.
Magnus Groth - Essity AB(publ)-President - Chief Executive Officer, Director
Thank you, Sandra, and welcome, everyone, to our Q2 interim report 2024 and assets summary, equity had a strong performance in the second quarter with high underlying volume growth, our highest EBITDA operating result to date with higher margins in all three business areas. We continued to show solid cash flow. And not to forget that during the quarter we announced a share buyback program and new ambitious financial targets.
So summing up the
Half Year 2024 Essity AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 18, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...