Jul 18, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
Matthew Hooper - Viaplay Group UK Ltd - Head - Corporate Communications
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to today's Q2 2024 results conference call. My name is Matthew Hooper and I will be your host today. Joining me here on the call is our CEO, JÃ¸rgen Madsen Lindemann, and as usual, our presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
We are adopting a new format for this call this morning with shorter presentations from us in order to provide more time for questions and discussion. You can find our results materials, including a presentation deck, on the Investor Relations section of our website. We will not further follow the slides, but they do provide the usual information for you.
Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded. (Event Instructions) I will now hand the call over to JÃ¸rgen to walk you through the Q2 highlights, so over to you, JÃ¸rgen.
Jorgen Lindemann - Viaplay Group AB(publ)-Group President - Chief Executive Officer
Yeah. Thank you, Matthew, and good
Q2 2024 Viaplay Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 18, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...