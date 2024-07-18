Q2 2024 Abb Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation, where we will talk through ABB's results for the second quarter. I'm Ann-Sofie Nordh, Head of Investor Relations. And next to me here today is our CFO, Timo Ihamuotila, and for the last time also our CEO, Björn Rosengren. They will take you through the presentation, after which we as usual open up for the Q&A session.



Thank you, Anssi, and a warm welcome from me as well. Let's start on slide 3 with the summary. The quarter developed pretty much as planned, except for a couple of areas. First, the record high operational EBITDA margin of 19% is better than we originally expected. This was driven by strong performance in three out of