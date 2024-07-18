Q2 2024 Alma Media Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Elina Kukkonen - Alma Media Oyj - Senior Vice President - Communications and Brand, Member of the Group Executive Team



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Alma Media's Half Year Report 2024 presentation. Today, we're taking the opportunity to have a fully online session. We are live streaming from Helsinki and Tampere. My name is Elina Kukkonen, and I'm responsible for the communications and brand of Alma.



We begin with the presentation so that our CEO, Mr. Kai Telanne will first present the half year result, the second quarter and a half year result of 2024 foe Alma Media. Then our CFO, Mr. Taru Lehtinen presents the financial position of Alma Media.



And then Mr. Telanne continues about the outlook and the strategy going forward and about our operating environment today. We close with the Q&A session and our Director for Investor Relations. Mr. Teemu Salmi . He will speak, repeat the questions you present via online chat loud here. So feel free to ask questions. We are more than happy to answer this with this short introduction, I think we are ready to begin. And