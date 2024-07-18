Jul 18, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Mattias Perjos - Getinge AB - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
Thank you very much. Thanks for joining today's conference. With me I have our CFO, Agneta Palmer, who will present the financials in a moment.
But let's get started. We can move directly over to page number 2 please. Let's start by looking at some of the highlights and key takeaways from the second quarter of 2024. Net sales increased by 15.7% in the second quarter and the organic growth part of this was 8.9%. Order intake for getting increased by 14.4% and the organic part here was 7.8%, thanks to positive development in all our three business areas.
Adjusted gross margins improved in all business areas and the adjusted EBITDA margin for the Group improved 4.9 percentage-points year-on-year. This is mainly coming from the weak comp from last year plus healthy growth mix and price, mitigating the negative effects from inflation that we still see. These are effects that we continuously address through productivity improvements and structural changes when and where needed.
All in all, this contributes to
Q2 2024 Getinge AB Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 18, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...