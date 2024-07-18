Q2 2024 AAK AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Johan Westman - AAK AB(publ)-President and Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter results presentation. Joining me today. I have our CFO, Tomas Bergendahl; and we also have Tim Stephenson, our President of Global Sourcing and Trading as well as Sustainability. With that, let's head into slide number two.



This is what we will cover today. We will run through our quarterly highlights, some select events, we'll do a business and financial update including a progress update on EUDR from my colleague Tim and then some concluding remarks from myself and we will also have a Q&A session at the end. So, save your questions for that.



With that, page number four and some