Jul 18, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Anders Storm - Sivers Semiconductors AB - Group Chief Executive Officer



So testing zone one two, three four. Can you hear me one, two, three four? Good morning, and welcome, everyone to the Second Quarter 2020 for web cast for silver semiconductors, my name is and the storm and I am the Group CEO of Syniverse. And with me, I have looked at the CFO, and we're going to take you through this report it's going to be a summary sales overview, financial overview, market and business update and the summary and the Q&A as normally is in the end of the webinar. So if we look at the executive summary, we had some great growth this quarter at 14%. Again, a stable quarter, over 50 million in sales. I remember back eight years when I did my first few to report, we were about 3 million sales. So it's a significant change in what we are selling today versus what we're selling at that point. And we are coming from very heavy growth last year with 68%. Wireless was the big driver of the growth with 29% growth year over year. We are also improving our adjusted EBITDA and our EBITDA 25% improvement at minus EUR12.4