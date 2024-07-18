Q2 2024 Alimak Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Ole Jodhal - Alimak Group AB(publ)-President - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you and welcome to the quarter two call of '24. And with me as always, I have Sylvain. If we turn page and we do a short recap of the Group. So a global industrial company well diversified in our business, focusing on sustainable vertical access solutions and working at [height]. We have some fundamental drivers for our success that I would like to mention, and first of all, supported by some global trends like growing population, urbanization, more happening at height.



The reshoring moving back to localize production for good for our industrial business, the sustainability trend focus on health and safety, these are all factors that are providing a fundamental growth into our business. We also have a leading market position in the niches that we operate in. We have a really global footprint and a large installed base around the world with machines that have a long life, which is then a great fundament for our aftermarket business with spares and services. And all in