Q2 2024 Embellence Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Olle Svensk - Embellence Group AB(publ)-Chief Executive Officer



Yes. Welcome to the presentation of Embellence Group's Q2 report for 2024. My name is Olle Svensk. And with me today, I have Karin LidÃ©n, our CFO. But let's get into the quarter.



Looking at the highlights for the period, we delivered a strong second quarter with sales growth of 13%-plus, and of that 12% was organic growth. And we delivered an EBITDA that grew from 8.9% to 13%. One should, of course, remember that this is versus a weak Q2 of last year. But it also means that on a market that is still soft, we are gaining market share. When we look at peers in the industry, we are actually performing better.



Then I also want to mention that on May 21, we held our first Capital Markets Day, where we presented an updated brand-focused strategy and long-term financial targets.



Moving on to our segments. Well, brands grew with 5%, and it was BorÃ¥stapeter, Artscape that stood out and delivered solid growth. Cole & Son is experiencing a sluggish consumer demand in its home market,