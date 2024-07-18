Q2 2024 Midsona AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
Peter Asberg - Midsona AB - President, Chief Executive Officer
Dear all this is CEO, Peter Asberg speaking. Thank you for attending this call and have a top line summary. I can conclude that we took several steps forward also in the second quarter, we are back to organic sales growth and we significantly strengthen our margins and operating results. And I'm also happy to say that this improvement is broad.
It's across all three divisions. They all reported both improved volumes are stronger operating profit dataset, and this is really well for step in our quest to reach our new financial targets. And before we go into the bundle in the presentation, I would just like to make you aware that this presentation might contain certain forward-looking statements. And as such subject, such statements might be subject to risk.
So let's get into the summary of the second quarter. I said we are very happy about the progress. We continue to do good in the second quarter. We are growing sales again and we see especially good progress in the [nation North], which is the debt regional cross servicing
Jul 18, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
