Q2 2024 Indutrade AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Bo Annvik - Indutrade AB - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Welcome, and good morning, on our behalf as well. We are quite happy with this quarter. Good to be back in terms of organic growth and having a strong EBITDA margin. Let's start with some highlights. As I said, stable order intake growth of 6% in total were up 1% organically. Continued good demand in medical technology and pharmaceutical and also the process industry, basically the same segments and sectors as in quarter one.



Net sales increased 5% organically, 1% despite strong references and supported by some more working days EBITDA margin of 14.8%, exactly the same as the underlying EBITDA margin last year. Inventory slightly down from quarter one 2024, and also a good acquisition pace.



Six acquisitions completed in quarter two and 12 so far in 2024. And the inflow of interest in companies to acquire remains strong. If we then comment a bit more on the order intake and sales, it's a continued aggregated, stable, high demand in terms of order intake and an increased invoicing pace versus the first quarter,