Half Year 2024 VAT Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Urs Gantner, CEO



Urs Gantner - VAT Group AG - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for joining this webcast on our Q2 and half-year 2024 results. We have done things a bit differently this year by not publishing preliminary key figures earlier, but by speeding up our closing process until delivering final results a bit earlier. We now are one of the first companies reporting in the sector.



Today, I'm joined on this call by our CFO, Fabian Chiozza. Also here with me are Michel Gerber and Christopher Wickli from our IR and Sustainability team. Let's move to slide 2, the agenda.



For today's agenda, we have scheduled the following four