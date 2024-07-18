Q2 2024 Fiskars Oyj Abp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Essi Lipponen - Fiskars Oyj Abp - Director of Investor Relations



Hello, and welcome to Fiskars Group's Q2 Results Webcast. My name is Essi Lipponen, and I'm the Director of Investor Relations. I'm here with our President and CEO, Nathalie AhlstrÃ¶m and our CFO, Jussi Siitonen. Nathalie and Jussi will first go through the Q2 highlights and after that, we will have plenty of time for your questions. And you can type in your questions in the chat already during the presentation. Nathalie, please go ahead.



Nathalia Ahlstroem - Fiskars Oyj Abp - President, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Group Leadership Team



Thank you, Essi.



Thank you, and welcome also everybody from my side. It's a delight to be here to talk about our Q2. First to the highlights of Q2. We're very proud that we had two all-time highs in this quarter, both our gross margin driven by Vita's elevation of the portfolio upwards and then also all-time high of free cash flow. So gross margin, all-time high; free cash flow, all-time high as a company for Fiskars Group.



Also, we