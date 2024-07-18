Q1 2025 Infosys Ltd Earnings Press Conference Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Rishi Basu - Infosys Ltd - Corporate Communications



(video playing)



Very good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining Infosys first quarter financial results. My name is Rishi and on behalf of Infosys, I'd like to welcome all of you. As I always do, I request one question from each media house to accommodate everyone over the next hour. And with that, let me invite our Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Salil Parekh, for his opening remarks. Over to you Salil.



Salil Parekh - Infosys Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole Time Director



Thanks, Rishi. Good afternoon, and thank you all for being here with us today. We started the financial year with a strong performance in quarter one across multiple dimensions, including broad-based revenue growth expansion in operating margin, strong large deal wins and strong cash generation.



Our revenues for the quarter grew 3.6% sequentially and 2.5% year-on-year in constant currency terms. I'm particularly pleased with 7.9% growth in the financial services segment, where we are seeing