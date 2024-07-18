Q2 2024 Nolato AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 11:45AM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to today's webcast presentation where Nolato will present the Q2 report for 2024. With us presenting, we have the CEO, Christer Wahlquist; and CFO, Per-Ola HolmstrÃ¶m. (Operator Instructions)



And with that said, please go ahead with your presentation.



Christer Wahlquist - Nolato AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to Nolato's presentation of second quarter 2024. This is Christer Wahlquist speaking.



Starting on the second page of the presentation deck, we can conclude that the sales amounted to a little bit more than SEK2.4 billion during the second quarter, which is a decrease of approximately 2% if we adjust for currency and acquisitions. We also see that the VHP effect will be phased out during next quarter. And if we would exclude the VHP effect from this quarter, we would have seen growth.



The operating profit ended up at SEK245 million in the quarter, and we see that our margin improvement initiatives yields desired effects. During the quarter, we had a very strong