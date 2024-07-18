Q2 2024 Textron Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

On the call today we have Scott Donnelly, Textron's Chairman and CEO; and Frank Connor, our Chief Financial Officer. Our earnings call presentation can be found in the investor relations section of our website.



Revenues in the quarter were $3.5 billion, up from $3.4 billion in last year's second quarter. During this year's second quarter, adjusted income from continuing