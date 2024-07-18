Jul 18, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Textron second quarter 2024 earnings release conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Vice President, Investor Relations, Mr. Dave Rosenberg. Please go ahead.
David Rosenberg - Textron Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations
Thanks Greg and good morning, everyone. Before we begin, I'd like to mention we will be discussing future estimates and expectations during our call today. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risk factors which are detailed in our SEC filings and also in today's press release. On the call today we have Scott Donnelly, Textron's Chairman and CEO; and Frank Connor, our Chief Financial Officer. Our earnings call presentation can be found in the investor relations section of our website.
Revenues in the quarter were $3.5 billion, up from $3.4 billion in last year's second quarter. During this year's second quarter, adjusted income from continuing
Q2 2024 Textron Inc Earnings Call Transcript
