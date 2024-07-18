Q2 2024 Discover Financial Services Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Eric Wasserstrom, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations.



Eric Edmund Wasserstrom Wasserstrom - Discover Financial Services - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you. And welcome to this morning's call. I'll begin by referencing slides 2 and 3 of our earnings presentation, which you can find in the financial section of our Investor Relations website, investorrelations.discover.com. Our discussion today contains certain forward looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.



Please refer to our notices regarding forward-looking statements that appear in the second quarter 2024 earnings press release and presentation, as well as the risk factors detailed in our annual