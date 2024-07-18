Q2 2024 Equifax Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Welcome to today's conference call. I'm Trevor Burns. With me today are Mark Begor, Chief Executive Officer; and John Gamble, Chief Financial Officer.



During the call, we've been making reference to certain materials that can be seen down in the Presentations section of the News and Events tab at our IR website. These materials are lebelled 2Q 2024 earnings conference call. Also, we will make certain forward-looking statements, including third quarter and full year 2024 guidance to