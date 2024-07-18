Q2 2024 Virtu Financial Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Virtu Financial 2024 second-quarter results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Andrew Smith, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Andrew Smith - Virtu Financial Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, Kevin, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Our second quarter results were released this morning and are available on our website. With us today and on this morning's call, we have Mr. Douglas Cifu, our Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Joseph Molluso, our Co-President and Co-Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Sean Galvin, our Chief Financial Officer. We will begin with prepared remarks and then take your questions.



First, a few reminders. Today's call may include forward-looking statements, which represent Virtu's current belief regarding future events that are, therefore, subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties, which may be outside the company's