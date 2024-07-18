Q2 2024 KeyCorp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to KeyCorp's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call.



Brian Mauney - KeyCorp - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to thank you for joining KeyCorp's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I'm here with Chris Gorman, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Clark Khayat, our Chief Financial Officer.



As usual, we will reference our earnings presentation slides, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of the key.com website.



This covers our earnings materials as well as remarks made on this morning's call. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements and the statements speak only