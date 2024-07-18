Q2 2024 Abbott Laboratories Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Abbott's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded by Abbott. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to introduce Mr. Michael Comilla, Vice President, Investor Relations.



Michael Comilla - Michael Comilla - VP IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining us. With me today are Robert Ford, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Philip Boudreau, Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Robert and Phil will provide opening remarks. Following their comments, we'll take your questions.



Before we get started, some statements made today may be forward-looking for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the expected financial results for 2024. Abbott cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.



Economic competitive,